Vedhika is popularly known for her works in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. Paradesi, Kaaviya Thalaivan, Shivalinga, Kanchana 3 are among her notable projects. Other than proving her mettle as an actress, this gorgeous star has made heads turn with her impeccable style file. From slaying in gowns and dresses to oozing elegance in traditional ensembles to setting internet on fire with sexy bikini looks, Vedhika has offered an array of her avatars on social media. Vedhika Enjoys Sunbathing on a Boat in Black and White Sarong Bikini Set (View Pics).

The Kanchana 3 actress has indeed set the temperature soaring with her fashion game. Vedhika often travels to exotic locations and takes her time off from busy schedule. Time and again she has proved that she is a water baby and whenever she has hit the pool or beach, Vedhika opted for some of the trendiest swimsuits. On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s check out the times when this south siren showed off her sexy curves in trendy swimsuits. Vedhika Shows Off Her Figure in a Sexy Pink Sarong Bikini Set (View Pics).

Too Hot To Handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedhika (@vedhika4u)

Turning Up The Heat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedhika (@vedhika4u)

Glamour On Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedhika (@vedhika4u)

Hottie In White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedhika (@vedhika4u)

Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedhika (@vedhika4u)

Aren’t these pictures of the Malai Malai actress too hot to handle? She has clearly proved that her style game is top notch. Here’s wishing Vedhika a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).