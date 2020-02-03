Weekend Wows and Woes: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor Woo, Adah Sharma and Vidya Balan Fail!

The B-townies and their sartorial shenanigans carefully conspired with their fashion stylists is our weekly fashion binge! Putting a signature stamp on the ensembles, they occasionally experiment and do so fabulously, right from bold hues and silhouettes to muted neutrals and classic cuts. As ardent fashion lovers and style seekers, we love to keep a roving eye on their versatile styles. While some nailed the red carpet vibe, others were snapped out and about doing their thing or just up and about on a casual outing with friends. The weekend fashion arsenal of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor was on point. Meanwhile, the style offerings of Adah Sharma and Vidya Balan failed to evoke a wow. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vaani Kapoor and Ananya Panday took to chic evening gowns for Amazon Filmfare Awards 202p. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Karisma Kapoor turned to ethnic styles.
So while some of these celebrities had it all fashionably figured out, others did not. Here is a closer look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
A yellow-toned Gaby Charbachy strapless gown with a side slit, textured hair and nude makeup completed Kareena's glam for Filmfare Awards 2020. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Newest Outing Proves Why Pink Makes Everything Look So Pretty
Ananya Panday
Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Ananya wore a Galia Lahav black gown with pink detailing. Pulled back hair, subtle glam and glittery pumps completed her look. Ananya Panday Reveals She is '24 Hours Online' With Her Super Stylish Belt and We are Loving Her Dramatic Look!
Vaani Kapoor
Styled by Mohit Rai for Filmfare Awards 2020, Vaani flaunted her toned frame in a Gaby Charbachy front slit and strapless gown with textured wavy hair and subtle glam.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Styled by Rhea Kapoor for Filmfare Awards 2020, Sonam flaunted a daisy printed Madaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor creation with opulent earrings. Subtle glam and an elegant hairdo completed her look. A Charmer in a Charming Outfit! Sonam Kapoor's All Glam Look for the Night is a Winner
Karisma Kapoor
Styled by Esha Amin, Karisma flaunted a yellow Payal Khandwala creation with a potli bag by SG Collection, jewelry by Amrapali and Khanna. Pulled back hair and subtle makeup upped her vibe.
Vidya Balan
Styled by Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar, Vidya wore a polka dot dress by Zara with a belt and boots. Pulled back hair and minimal makeup completed the look. Our only grouse in this look were the too sharp elements of boots and hair. The look needed a softer hairdo.
Adah Sharma
Styled by Juhi Ali, Adah opted for a burgundy Eye Candy dress featuring a dramatic, ruffled neckline. A ruby necklace upped the vibe but the length of the dress left us disappointed. A longer skirt, a voluminous or a structured one could have elevated the look further.
We hope you have bookmarked your favorite looks to emulate. Until then, do stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates and stay stylish!