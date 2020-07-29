Anushka Sharma comes across as a sheer delight with her chic offerings in the fashion riddled B-town. She is always concise with her styles, minimal and never toes the line. She has found a fine line between vogues and comfort enlisting varied styles of ethnic, chic western and athleisure to her repertoire. Her fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai has grasped this vibe well to the end effect. Anushka's reticent nature further generates curiosity as she doesn't believe in dropping random appearances like her contemporaries. Quite the opposite, she surfaces only when there is a movie release or airport shuttles involved. Hence, all of her looks are easily lapped up by fashion lovers and critics alike. A throwback vibe of hers, a travel one from earlier this year saw her nailing the much tricky but much loved double denim style. An excellent choice for travelling, Anushka's lovely style is also functional to brave the in-flight cold conditions.

The Kanika Goyal one-of-a-kind denim jacket that Anushka sported was upcycled oversized, distressed-wash denim jacket with ripped patches and pearl embroidery. Here’s a closer look at Anushka’s double denim style play. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Look Super Hot in Tux and Thigh-High Slit Dress and It Is the Perfect 2020 Vibe We Were Looking For.

Anushka Sharma - Denim On Denim Chic

A white oversized shirt with high neck was layered over with a pearl chine embroidered denim jacket by Kanika Goyal worth Rs.17,000. A pair of cropped straight fit denim, white kicks, minimal glam and a wavy ponytail completed the look. Anushka Sharma Sizzles in a Super Hot Lace Dress on Grazia India's February Cover.

Anushka Sharma in Kanika Goyal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen as Aafia Bhinder, an NSAR (a fictional space research facility) scientist with cerebral palsy in Zero, a romantic comedy-drama, directed by Aanand L. Rai with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

