Arjun Kapoor has traversed a long way from his days of casual unbothered styles. For instance, this throwback style of his amidst the #NewNormal with a mask, hoodie, shorts et al. Hoodies are often helmed as the humble sportswear staple. While it is for a fact that most menswear pieces are functional, hoodies equal undisputed comfort. Counted into athleisure, hoodies make up for the perfect grunge, casual suave, laidback street style affairs. Arjun too teamed his with a pair of shorts for that perfect high-end look. Arjun pulls off some modish trends effortlessly. In the fashion riddled B-town, Arjun has found a perfect balance between dapper suits, cool athleisure and casual suaveness with experimentation over the years now.

Giving the much loved oversized hoodie - cut off shorts vibe a spin, here's a closer look at his style. Do Villain: Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham In Mohit Suri's Sequel of Ek Villain.

Arjun Kapoor - Cool Meets Comfort

An oversized tie-dye cotton-jersey hoodie In multi-colour worth $700 by Amiri was paired with shorts, sunnies, mask and a cap. Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Revisiting Actor's Adorable Moments With His Sisters That Prove He's Coolest Bro Ever!

Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's magnum opus, Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be seen in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, an upcoming Indian black comedy film directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee with Parineeti Chopra.

