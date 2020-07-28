The gorgeous mommy that Genelia Deshmukh is, she is also a fashion influencer. What sets her apart from the overrated celebrity closets is a sheer relatability. Easy styles from homegrown labels that are also wallet-friendly feature predominantly in her fashion arsenal. A throwback vibe of hers, a pantsuit one in the sassy candy stripes caught our attention. Channelling that inner brightness, Genelia had us with a wink and that rapturous smile. While her playful banter and cutesy romance updates with hubby Ritesh Deshmukh are always engaging, Genelia is intent on retaining that quintessential cute-girl-next-door image. In recent times, Genelia has crafted a fine fashion arsenal that features silhouettes, hues and cuts that only flatter her petite frame.

Celebrity endorsed thrifty styles, when done to perfection by their glam team are always worth a try. Here is a closer look at Genelia's boss babe moment. Genelia Deshmukh’s Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts about Riteish Deshmukh’s Wife, Bollywood’s Bubbly Girl!

Genelia D'Souza - Sassy In Stripes

A multi-colour striped lurex pantsuit worth Rs.13,000 featured long straight pants and a front open blazer with pocket detailing. White pumps, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Thrifty Style: Genelia Deshmukh’s Denim Sequin Dress Is What You Need for That Next Casual Party in Town!

Genelia Deshmukh in Mellow Drama Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Genelia had made a cameo appearance in the song, Ghevun Taak in the Marathi film, Mauli with Ritesh Deshmukh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).