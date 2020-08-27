For Kareena Kapoor Khan, there is always luxury in simplicity! While she has exemplified this to the T with her numerous appearances, this time it's a different story as she is keen on revamping maternity style subtly so. Kareena has an innate ability to infuse glamour even in the most basic look making it look oh-so-effortless too. Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped on the eve of Raksha Bandhan looking chic in an ethnic set in ochre and cream by Good Earth. With this vibe, Kareena taught us a thing or two in keeping it simple but significant! She was accompanied by hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

If her divergent sartorial moments keep us hooked, then Kareena Kapoor Khan rarely skips an opportunity to notch up the ante. If her resilience in fashioning the baby bump in a never-seen-before avatar in tinsel town im 2017 was awe-inspiring, she is intent on updating it with the second pregnancy. Here's a closer look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into a Sultry Goddess As She Poses for Filmfare’s At-Home Photoshoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Easy Chic

An ochre-coloured kurta, ivory pants and a dupatta set from Good Earth was teamed up with a pair of Kolhapuri flats, a bun and barely-there makeup. Kareena Kapoor Khan As the Elegant Reynu Taandon Muse Demands Your Attention RIGHT NOW!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good Earth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

