The glowing mommy-to-be for the second time turned a year older recently. A homebound birthday celebration saw Kareena turn up the modestly priced fashion quotient with a refreshing printed look by Masaba Gupta. Perennially sensual but sensational, striking but stunning and resplendent but ravishing is Kareena's state of mind. Helmed as Bollywood's Glam Goddess, Kareena Kapoor Khan goes on to tame these attributes with every appearance. With the second pregnancy too, Kareena is keeping up the temperament of glamorizing even the simplest of the look, a recent vibe featuring comfort wear as the chic streetwear. All along, she has been ticking off a series of uncharted agendas like fashioning the baby bump, championing the cause of working mothers and being the numero uno diva with her sartorial shenanigans.

Celebrity styles, these are a mix of affordable and high fashion ensembles rendering us a peek into their personal sense of style that strikes a chord with us. Here's a closer look at Kareena's birthday style. Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday Special: Ethnic Grandeur Is Just Another Forte of Begum Jaan’s Trailblazing Fashion Arsenal!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Birds, Bees and That Bump!

The Masaba Gupta separates of ivory birds and bees printed one-shoulder draped top with a skirt worth Rs.19,000 were paired up with sleek hair and barely-there but all-natural glam. Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into a Sultry Goddess As She Poses for Filmfare’s At-Home Photoshoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen in the official remake of Forest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

