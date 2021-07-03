Bollywood couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are seen twinning in red polka dot shirts in a throwback picture. Azmi shared the image, taken at a party, on Saturday. "Could you guess that the theme for the party was polka dots? Throwback picture," wrote the actress on the Instagram post. Shabana Azmi Falls Prey to an Online Payment Scam Faking a Mumbai-Based Alcohol Delivery Platform.

In the picture, Azmi is seen in a red polka dot shirt and red skirt worn with a denim jacket, while Akhtar wears a similar shirt with white lowers and a white hat. The two are seen standing with a friend in the middle.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Twinning

Soon after the post, comments started pouring in from her friends and fans. Actress Rasika Dugal commented with heart and smiley emojis.

