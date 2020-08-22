Pornhub XXX movie director, Bella Thorne is now joining OnlyFans and fans can't keep calm. People can now subscribe to check out her nude, XXX pics on OnlyFans, which is a popular social network that unlike other social networks such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook allows censored content only if you pay a certain amount. The former Disney star announced it in an Instagram post that she will now be OnlyFans via an interesting creative. Recently, James Charles, Blac Chyna and Cardi B amongst other celebs have shown interest in the platform. Bella Thorne has stated that she will charge her fans $ 20 a month for the material, initially posting 17 photos and four videos. Bella Thorne Set to Win PornHub’s ‘Vision Award’ for Her XXX Debut Project at the Annual PornHub Awards 2019.

In her Instagram teaser, Thorne said: “Excuse me, I have an announcement“posing in a bikini wearing a diamond-encrusted necklace that reads ‘sex’. Speaking to Paper magazine about her decision to join the sexy initiative, the star of Assassination Nation he added: “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgment and without being bullied online“. Check Post:

View this post on Instagram ONLY FANS ^^^^ A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 19, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

Let's Check Out Bella Thorne's Hottest Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 4, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Bella Thorne In Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 8, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Bella Thorne in a Hot Beachy Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 12, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT

The Hotness Knows How To Accessorize Perfectly!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 21, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Bella Thorne has always been the free-spirited self that we really love. This isn't the first time Bella Thorne has been going viral on Instagram for nude pictures. In a lead-up to PornHub directorial debut for her XXX short film, Bella posted topless pictures one after another of herself. Bella Thorne who just won a directorial debut vision award from Pornhub for her XXX short film Her & Him, which follows a couple's "out-of-control sexually charged encounter". Bella was in the news a few months ago due to the leak of her private and intimate photos. The beauty's Twitter account was hacked and the hacker tweeted about leaking Bella Thorne’s nudes to the public. However, Bella wasted no time in taking control over her hacked Twitter account and hit the hacker back by sharing their conversation screenshots including her nude pics. The best-selling author, director, philanthropist musician and entrepreneur, Thorne boldly declared herself pansexual earlier in July."I'm actually pansexual and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is," she said during an interview with ABC News' Good Morning America.

