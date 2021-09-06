Yami Gautam is on a roll and how! The actress who earlier stunned us with her white saree dress now picked a stunning blazer dress that had its Indian touch. The Vicky Donor actress is backing all the small Indian brands that are immensely talented and waiting for the world to see their arts. While blazer dresses are already in vogue, thanks to their powerful silhouettes, Yami recently gave her own ethnic touch to it. Yami Gautam Stuns in Rimple and Harpreet Narula Couture on Khush Wedding Magazine Cover (See Pics).

Yami picked a purple blazer dress from the house of Joskai. The beauty of this traditional blazer dress lied in its fabric and craftwork. It was made out of mulberry silk and crafted by the artisans of Assam. It was indeed a piece of art and Yami certainly amplified its look further. She paired her outfit with brown block heels and chunky gold jewellery to go with. Highlighted cheeks, nude eyes and lips and curled eyelashes completed her look further. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Yami Gautam's White Saree Dress is The Perfect and Atypical Outfit to Wear this Festive Season (View Pics).

Yami Gautam for 'Bhoot Police' Promotions

Yami Gautam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yami Gautam is busy with her promotions for Bhoot Police these days and she's making the most of her appearances. With some stunning attires and the appropriate styling, she's busy slaying all day, every day. Here's looking forward to more of her outings in the coming days.

