Social media sensation Urfi Javed shares a complicated relationship with both fashion and her followers. Her love for a ‘different’ take on risque fashion has earned her love and hate in equal amounts online. In her latest Instagram post, Urfi shared another fashion video in which she bold and how. The 25-year-old is seen wearing a pair of baggy denims while rocking embellished nipple pasties in the shape of an ‘ok’ sign. This bold look, which can again be perceived as one of Urfi Javed’s topless videos, has drawn sharp criticism from netizens. People have left too many hate comments under the post like ‘join pornography,’ ‘always showing boobs,’ ‘outfits getting shorter with each passing day,’ and so on. One will have to wait for Urfi to respond to her haters in the most Urfi possible. Urfi Javed’s Most Bizarre DIY Outfits From Inanimate Objects: From Bold Glass Dress to Skirts Made of Watches, Times When Uorfi Made Fans Go ‘Whaaat?!’

Watch 'Topless' Video of Urfi Javed That's Drawing Sharp Criticism:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Hate Comments Flood The Post

Urfi Javed's Topless Video Gets Hate Comments (Photo Credits: urf7i/Instagram)

