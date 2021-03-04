Ananya Panday is busy soaring temperature with her multiple posts on Instagram these days. After casually posing on a chair and making it look so incredibly sexy, the Khaali Peeli actress is at it again, this time lounging in the sexy blue and white attire. Ananya took to her Instagram account to share new pictures in her charming outfit and boy were they hot! The actress has certainly made us fall for her harder this time and we are still drooling over her new clicks. Fashion Faceoff! Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Ananya Panday, Who Pulled Off the Prabal Gurung Couture Better?

Pairing her white bralette with matching pants and a blue striped blazer, Ananya exuded glamour with her new set of pictures. She paired her outfit with nothing but a delicate chain and soft beach waves. Nude makeup and sensuous expressions completed her look further. A classic attempt in styling, Ananya and her team of stylists certainly did a fine job this time. The girl is just getting started in the industry and we know she's destined to go places. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Malaika Arora, Whose Arpita Mehta Outfit Will You Pick?

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Ananya's future endeavours, the actress has Liger, an actioner with Vijay Deverakonda. The film will also mark his debut in Bollywood. Next in line is Shakun Batra's project that stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While she's carefully picking her future projects, we keep waiting for her next fashion outing.

