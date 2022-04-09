Bhumi Pednekar is still busy receiving immense reviews for her last release, Badhaai Do, wherein she played a gay character whose lavender marriage with Rajkummar Rao's character has some bittersweet moments. Bhumi has certainly come a long way since her debut in Bollywood. While her weight loss journey has been admirable, her tryst with fashion has been equally commendable. Bhumi is considered amongst the finest actors in B-town and she continues to work on her acting capabilities. And while she's at it, she's simultaneously tightening ropes on her personal closet, one stunning piece at a time. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene in Rahul Mishra For 'The Fame Game' Promotions.

Recently, the Saand Ki Aankh actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion avatar. Bhumi was decked up in an ethereal avatar, a stunning lehenga choli from the house of Abhinav Mishra. While the choli was more like a bralette with a rather sultry design, it was paired with an all-embellished lehenga that looked delightful to your eyes. Styled by ace stylist, Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi's look was further accessorised by a stunning choker necklace and a bracelet to go with it.

Bhumi Pednekar in Abhinav Mishra

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With nude lips, blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and shimmery eyelids, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

Bhumi's ethereal look has certainly won us over and while this is our take, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too blingy for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Bhumi Pednekar in Abhinav Mishra - Yo or Hell No?

