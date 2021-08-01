Jacqueline Fernandez is busy signing a slew of movies these days. The Dishoom actress who took a brief break from movies and pursued an acting course meanwhile is back with a bang and she's excited to pursue some regional offers as well. Fernandez will next be seen opposite Vikram in Vikrant Rona and she recently stepped out to unveil her first look from the same. Jacqueline picked a stunning floral dress for the occasion and we are smitten with her girly choice. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Red Printed Saree By Raw Mango.

Jackie picked a simple pink, floral print dress from the house of Dolce & Gabbana and paired her outfit with white strappy heels. With her hair left open in a bob, Jacqueline opted for no jewellery with her outfit of the day. The sweetheart neckline and a corset-like design around its bust certainly amplified its look further. We aren't exaggerating when we say she never disappoints in the fashion department and the often she steps out, the better she gets. Yo or Hell No? Karishma Tanna's Maxi Dress By Payal Singhal.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yes, we are definitely in awe of her choice and think, she nailed it too well. But what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think it's too boring for your taste? Drop your comments on Twitter at @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Dolce & Gabbana - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is beautiful No, it is boring

