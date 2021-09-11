Jennifer Lopez did break the internet on the morning of September 11 when she attended the Venice Film Festival. The singer also marked her first official red carpet appearance with actor beau, Ben Affleck. While their steamy PDA was definitely the highlight of the event, it was her pristine white Georges Hobeika dress that grabbed all the eyeballs. And for those who assumed if the Hustlers actress is done with her appearances, she proved them wrong by stepping out for her photoshoot. Jennifer Lopez Birthday: Bold, Sexy and Phenomenal, Her Fashion Closet Deserves a Round of Applause (View Pics).

J Lo was later clicked in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown for her photoshoot in Venice. She picked an all-printed, elaborate gown from the house of the designers and needless to say, she nailed her elegant look to the T. Lopez styled her off-shoulder gown appropriately. She opted for red lips to go with her outfit with straightened, blow-dry hair. The look was definitely worth your attention and we still can't stop ogling over her pictures. Jennifer Lopez Makes Relationship With Ben Affleck Instagram Official on Her Birthday; Duo Share a Passionate Kiss Together.

Jennifer Lopez in Dolce & Gabbana

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While a 'yay' is our verdict, what's your take on the same? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think, she deserved something more elegant? Drop in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Jennifer Lopez in Dolce & Gabbana - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2021 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).