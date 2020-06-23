Even during the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut is busy justifying her fashionista tag. The actress is currently enjoying her much-needed break in Manali with her family but professional commitments have never taken a back seat for her, have they? Kangana was among the Bollywood attendees who attended the virtual inauguration of India pavilion at Cannes 2020. The occasion was big enough and Ranaut ensured her outfit was in sync with the event. Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's Very Own 'Pride' Moment and Her Attempt to Rock All Colourful Look.

Kangana picked a chich white pantsuit for the event and we are super impressed with her choice. It was formal enough for an occasion and charming enough to match her taste. The Queen actress has always believed in taking the fashion world by storm and her many appearances in the past are a testament of the same. From simple cotton sarees to daring silhouettes and bold designs, she loves experimenting when it comes to her fashion wardrobe. Yo or Hell No? Nushrat Bharucha in Rudraksh Dwivedi Pink Dress – View Pics.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana further paired her formal outfit with matching pumps, her statement curls, no jewellery and minimal makeup. She allowed her outfit to do all the talking and it did work in this case. We are certainly digging her new outing, what about you?

Do you think her #ootd deserves any attention or is too plain and boring for your taste? Let us know by casting your precious vote below.

Kangana Ranaut's White Pantsuit - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is gorgeous No, it is blah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).