Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has undoubtedly made heads turn with her glamorous avatars. Whenever she stepped out for dinner dates, social events or casual outing with her family, gal pals or sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, netizens went gaga over her stunning looks. And then in December last year, the star kid made her Instagram account public, making netizens go gaga over her stylish pictures. Khushi’s father in an interview to BT has confirmed that his daughter would be making her acting debut soon and since then one just can’t keep calm. Khushi Kapoor Makes Her Instagram Account Public! Sridevi’s Daughter's Profile Is All About Family And Fashion (View Pics).

It has been quite a long time since all are waiting to know about Khushi Kapoor’s acting debut and Boney Kapoor has finally spilled beans over it. He was quoted as saying, “Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon.” Talking about his daughter’s launch in the industry, the popular producer stated, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor.” Let’s take a look at those stunning seven photographs of Khushi that is enough to prove that she is all set to face the reel world. Khushi Kapoor Wants to Make Her Bollywood Debut Under Dharma Productions; Karan Johar, Are You Listening?

Khushi Kapoor’s sister Janhvi Kapoor took acting course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California and in 2018 she made her acting debut with Dhadak, remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Khushi’s step-brother Arjun Kapoor first served as an assistant director on Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love. He had also worked for his father Boney Kapoor as an associate producer. And then in 2012 he made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade that turned out to be a box office hit. Let’s wait and watch how Khushi Kapoor makes her acting debut!

