Kirti Kulhari, of Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019) fame is a delight to reckon with. As Anjana Menon in Amazon Prime Original Four More Shots Please!, she garnered accolades. Alongside this fine acting landscape, she goes on to channel a chic style play that's in sync with contemporary and traditionalist sensibilities in equal measures. Understated elegance is easily the thriving vibe of her minimalist style. She ups the ante with a flawless beauty game and a short hairstyle that compliments her radiance. She is all set to woo us as Aaliya Shergill in Netflix's The Girl On The Train.

The promotions saw her team up with Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When. A midnight blue shirt with flap pockets pants worth Rs.11,900 by Deepika Nagpal was paired off with shoes by Primark. Textured waves, nude glam completed her look. Kirti Kulhari Oozes Six Yards of Brilliance in White for Criminal Justice Promotions!

The Girl on the Train is a mystery thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film is based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel featuring Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person's investigation along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and British star Sammy Jonas Heaney.

