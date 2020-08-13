Kylie Jenner's intimate birthday celebration this year was still a gorgeous affair, thanks to her precious gift by Balmain. The makeup mogul was presented a rather colourful birthday dress by this French luxury brand and it was all thing gorgeous. This amazing multi-coloured outfit accentuated Jenner's voluptuous figure to the fullest and we are still trying to pull our jaws up. Kylie's bonding with Balmain goes back a long way and their special ceremonial gift for her shouldn't come as any surprise to you. Yo or Hell No! Kylie Jenner in Maison Margiela and Chanel for Another Mirror Selfie.

Kylie's Balmain Dress

Kylie Jenner in Balmain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie's all beaded mini dress by Balmain is apt for her curvy body. It allows her to be sultry while exuding all the additional sexy vibes. The outfit was always meant for someone sensuous like Jenner and we are glad for the reality star is justifying it to the fullest. While you may find it a bit loud for your eyes or think we have seen better outfits in the past, this one deserves your attention for being a fashion marvel that it is. Let's Talk About Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's New Louis Vuitton Bag Which Is Priced At Over $1000.

Kylie Jenner in Balmain - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is stunning No, it is too loud

While we have no qualms in admiring her outfit and think it's slightly different from her usual taste, what's your take on it? Do you approve of it or think it's too gaudy for your taste? Do let us know by voting for your desired option above.

