She is the thinking audiences' delight! Rasika Dugal is multifaceted and never ceases to amaze us with her one of a kind sublime charm and subtlety coupled with versatility. She has etched a fine on-screen repertoire spanning a decade conquering and transitioning from the then nascent digital domain to meatier roles in one-of-a-kind movies. On the fashion front, Rasika has fostered an engaging arsenal featuring homegrown labels and designers with stylists Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When. While her love for monochrome is much known and appreciated, Rasika Dugal added yet another style to that chapter. A Little Things Studio midi dress in a beautiful cotton fabric with a stylized mandarin collar and adjustable waist band for comfort was worth Rs.12,800. Teal blue toned sandals by Dyuti Bansal, jewellery by Quod, a low bun and subtle makeup completed her look. Rasika Dugal Birthday Special: Complimenting That Rich On-Screen Exuberance With a Perennially Sartorial State of Affairs!

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rasika was seen in the comedy drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She was seen in Zee5's Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crimes’ Emmy Nomination: Thrilled That It’s Getting the Recognition That It Deserves.

She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Ram Kapoor. She also reprised her role of Beena Tripathi in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 2. She will be seen in the second season of Out Of Love.

