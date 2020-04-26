Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Messages in Hindi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Akha Teej Greetings, SMS and Quotes to Wish Family and Friends

Akshaya Tritiya Ki Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Hindi Messages: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as ‘Akha Teej’ and ‘Akti’, is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus and Jains. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 is celebrated on April 26, which will fall on Sunday this year. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, people worship Lord Vishnu on this auspicious day. It is said that buying gold and jewellery during the shubh muhurat is considered to be very auspicious. People celebrate the festival in high spirits and extravagant festivities. They also share across popular Hindi Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes and greetings with their loved ones on this festive day. If you are searching for the latest collection of 2020 Akshaya Tritiya messages in Hindi, then you have come to the right place. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on Auspicious Day.

People can send these best Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes and greetings in Hindi via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Hike messages, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, and other social media apps too. It is a sweet gesture to reconnect with your loved ones on this day and make them feel loved and special.

People can share these newest Akshaya Tritiya messages in Hindi through other mediums as well, such as text messages, picture messages, SMSes etc. If your creative juices are flowing, you can save these HD Akha Teej greetings in Hindi and make beautiful Akshaya Tritiya GIFs and videos as well. Another way to delight your loved ones is to send creative stickers via WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have amazing options to share. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes in Bengali: WhatsApp Sticker, Akshay Tritiya Greetings, GIF Images and Messages to Send Ahead of the Festival.

On this celebratory day, if you are looking for the top-trending Akshaya Tritiya 2020 messages in Hindi, then you should stop exploring more, as we have covered it all for you, here. We, at LatestLY, present you some of the most amazing Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Hindi wishes and greetings which you will love to share on this auspicious occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Akshay Tritiya Aayi Hai Sang Khushiya Laayi Hai, Sukh Samriddhi Paayi Hai, Prem Ki Bahar Chhayi Hai, Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Akshaya Tritiya Ki Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Akha Teej Ki Her Saari Shubh Kamnaye, Maa Lakshmi Aap Pe Apni Krupa Humesha Banaye Rahkhee, Apko Akshaya Tritiya Ki Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Akshaya Tritiya Ki Dher Saari Shubh Kamnaye, Maa Lakshmi Aap Pe Apni Krupa Humesha Banaye Rahkhee Akkha Teej Aapke Liye Mangalmay Ho.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ka Din Hai Bada Hi Pavan, Kyoke Aaj Hai Akshaya Tritiya, Aur Is Din Ke Sath Mata Lakshmi, Aapko Sukh Santi Aur Samrudhhi De, Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kadam Chumti Rahe, Khusiyan Aas Paas Ghumti Rahe, Dhan Ki Ho Bharmaar, Mile Apno Ka Pyar, Aisa Ho Aap Ke Liye Khushiyon Ka Tyohar.

The word ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ is a Sanskrit word, which roughly translates into ‘never-ending love, joy, happiness, and the third’. The occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is observed on the third lunar day of the Vaisakha month, as per the Hindu calendar.

We at LatestLY, wish you and your family members a ‘Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020’ and wish you remain safe and healthy and prosper in the upcoming year. We hope you would love to share these most amazing and top-trending Akshaya Tritiya Hindi wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious day.