Akshaya Tritiya is an important and auspicious occasion marked by India's Hindu community. The day is also known as Akti or Akha Teej and falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha. This year, Akshaya Tritiya 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023. On this day, people buy gold as it is considered to bring wealth and prosperity. As the auspicious day nears, we all have questions: How much would the gold rates touch on Akshaya Tritiya 2023? What are the gold rates on Akshaya Tritiya 2023, the gold price on Akshaya Tritiya 2023, and so on? Worry not! We have you covered at LatestLY! The gold price on Akshaya Tritiya 2023 is likely to touch a new high at Rs 63,000 per 10 grams at the retail level. The gold rate is said to be slated to further witness a surge in global economic uncertainty. The gold prices have gone up 20% from Rs 50,808 per 10 grams since the last Akshaya Tritiya on May 3, 2022.

As per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association of India, the yellow metal prices in the wholesale market have jumped 18% in the past two months to touch a high of Rs 60,880 per 10 grams on April 13 as against Rs 56,478 on February 15, 2023. On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, it’s a tradition in India to buy gold and start a new cycle. On this day, investing in gold is said to be really auspicious and is said to bring prosperity. Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Auspicious Day May Present a Pleasant Surprise for Gold Buyers.

The term "Akshay" signifies "never diminishing"; thus, it is believed that buying gold at this festival guarantees endless wealth. The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is from 7:49 am to 12:37 pm on April 22. Tritiya Tithi begins at 7:49 am on April 22, 2023 and ends at 7:47 am on April 23, 2022. The day is observed as an auspicious day by Hindus and Jains in India, and it signifies the ‘third day of unending prosperity’.

