Amalaka Ekadashi, also known as Amalaki Ekadashi, is an auspicious day that is celebrated by people of the Hindu community. Amalaka Ekadashi falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the waxing moon, in the lunar month of Phalguna, which corresponds to the month of February or March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Amalaki Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on March 3. The Ekadashi Tithi begins on March 2, 2023, at 5.09 am and will end on March 3 at 7.41 am. The day marks the celebration of the amalaka or amla tree (Phyllanthus emblica), known as the Indian gooseberry. As we celebrate Amalaki Ekadashi 2023, scroll down to know Amalaki Ekadashi 2023 date, significance, rituals and celebrations related to this auspicious day. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2023 Date and Timings

Amalaki Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on March 3. The Ekadashi Tithi begins on March 2, 2023 at 5.09 am and will end on March 3 at 7.41 am.

Amalaki Ekadashi marks the beginning of the main celebrations of the festival of Holi, the festival of colours. The auspicious day falls between Mahashivratri and Holi.

Amalaki Ekadashi Rituals

On the day of Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast, take a bath in the morning and wear clean clothes. It is believed that devotees fasting on this day are blessed with happiness, wealth and prosperity. On this day, devotees offer gifts to Brahmin priests and pray for good health and well-being. Devotees also listen to Amalaka Ekadashi vrat katha. It is believed that offering food and charity to the needy is prescribed on this day. Breaking the Ekadashi fast is called Parana, which is performed after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. It is very important to observe Ekadashi fast before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. In 2023, Parana falls on March 4 from 6.24 am to 8.51 am while the Dwadashi Tithi ends at 10.13 am.

Amalaki Ekadashi Celebrations

As per religious texts, Lord Vishnu, for whom Ekadashis are sacred, is believed to reside in the amla tree. On this day, devotees worship the amla tree with great devotion to get the grace and blessings of Lord Vishnu. In some traditions, Lord Vishnu’s wife Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, is said to dwell in the tree. It is believed that Vishnu's avatar Krishna and his consort Radha reside near the tree. On the day of Amalaki Ekadashi, devotees water the amla tree and then worship it with a puja ritual by offering prayers and flowers and, lighting a ghee diya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).