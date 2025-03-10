Amalaki Ekadashi, also refer as Amla Ekadashi is a sacred fasting day observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Phalguna month in the Hindu lunar calendar. It is dedicated to the amla (Indian gooseberry) tree, which is believed to be a divine manifestation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe a strict fast and worship the amla tree, offering prayers and lighting lamps to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Amalaki Ekadashi 2025 falls on Monday, March 10. To celebrate the auspicious fasting day dedicated to amla tree, we bring you Amalaki Ekadashi 2025 wishes, messages, Lord Vishnu images, quotes, HD wallpapers and greetings. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

According to Hindu scriptures, observing Amalaki Ekadashi grants the same merit as performing great religious sacrifices. It is said that Lord Vishnu resides in the amla tree, and worshipping it on this day removes sins and brings good fortune. Devotees chant Vishnu mantras, read sacred texts like the Vishnu Purana, and offer food to Brahmins and the needy. As you observe Amalaki Ekadashi 2025, share these Amalaki Ekadashi 2025 wishes, messages, Lord Vishnu images, quotes, HD wallpapers and greetings. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

The significance of Amalaki Ekadashi is highlighted in ancient texts like the Brahmanda Purana, where it is stated that King Chitraratha and his kingdom attained immense prosperity and salvation by observing this sacred fast. The day symbolizes purification, renewal, and devotion to Lord Vishnu, helping devotees progress on the path of righteousness.

Fasting on Amalaki Ekadashi is believed to promote physical and spiritual wellbeing. Many devotees abstain from grains, pulses, and certain vegetables, consuming only fruits, nuts, and dairy. The fast is broken on the following day, Dwadashi, after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. This Ekadashi holds great importance for those seeking divine grace and inner peace. Wishing everyone Happy Amalaki Ekadashi 2025!

