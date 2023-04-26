Every year, Anzac Day is commemorated on April 25. The acronym 'ANZAC' stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, and the soldiers were known as Anzacs. The special day is a National Day of Remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that remembers and commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations and the contribution and suffering of all those who have served. Anzac Day is a commemoration of the anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli, Turkey, on April 25 in 1915. Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli campaign, their first engagement in the First World War (1914–1918). Here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Anzac Day 2023: New Zealand Marks This Day With Commemorative Activities to Honour World War I Soldiers.

Anzac Day History

As per historical records, April 25 marks the anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers – the Anzacs – on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915. This means Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first campaign that led to major casualties for Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. The aim was to capture the Dardanelles and open a sea route to the Bosphorus and the Black Sea, but in the end, Gallipoli was still held by its Ottoman-Turkish defenders.

Anzac Day is one of the most important national occasions in both Australia and New Zealand. However, their meanings have changed significantly since 1915. According to Dr Martin Crotty, a historian at the University of Queensland, Anzac commemorations have ‘suited political purposes’ right from 1916 when the first Anzac Day march was held in London and Australia.

Anzac Day Significance

On Anzac Day, commemorative services are held at dawn, and ex-servicemen and women meet to take part in marches through the major cities and in many smaller centres later in the day. Commemorative ceremonies are more formal and are held at war memorials around Australia and New Zealand. The Anzac Day ceremony may include prayers, an address, the laying of wreaths, a period of silence, and the national anthem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).