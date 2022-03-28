Chaitra Navratri is the celebration of Navratri that marks the spring season. Known as the second most important Navratri observance, the nine-day festivity of Chaitra Navratri 2022 will begin on April 2. Navaratri, as the name suggests, is a nine-day festival dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti. It is celebrated four times a year, to mark the beginning of the four seasons. Chaitra Navratri celebrations are filled with various fun festivities and important rituals. As we prepare to celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2022 from April 2 to April 10, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, Chaitra Navratri 2022 Dates & schedule, how to celebrate Chaitra Navratri and more. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Dos and Don'ts: From Ghatasthapana Muhurat to Maa Durga Idol, Important Things to Note During The Nine-Night Festival.

When is Chaitra Navratri 2022?

Chaitra Navratri is the nine-day festival celebrated in the month of Chaitra. Chaitra Navratri 2022 begins on April 2, on Pratipada, with Chaitra Navratri Ghatastapna Puja and will culminate on April 10 - which marks Rama Navami celebrations. There are various important rituals that are followed on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri Rituals & Puja

Navaratri is dedicated to praying to the nine different avatars of Goddess Shakti. The celebration of Chaitra Navratri revolves around the placement of the sacred earthen pot with a lit diya. Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga & the celebration of Chaitra Navratri begins with the Ghatastaphna Puja, which will take place on April 2.

Here are all the details about the Ghatastaphna Puja Timing:

Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:32 to 08:31

Duration - 01 Hour 59 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:17 to 13:07

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:53 on Apr 01, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:58 on Apr 02, 2022

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Schedule

The complete breakdown of the celebration of Chaitra Navaratri and the form of Goddess Shakti that is prayed to on each day is as follows -

Day & Date Form of Goddess Shakti Important Pujas & Rituals Chaitra Navaratri Day 1 - April 2, 2022 Goddess Shailputri Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana, Shailputri Puja Chaitra Navaratri Day 2 - April 3, 2022 Goddess Brahmacharini Dwitiya, Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja Chaitra Navaratri Day 3 - April 4, 2022 Chandraghanta Mata Tritiya, Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej, Chandraghanta Puja Chaitra Navaratri Day 4 - April 5, 2022 Goddess Kushmanda Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Lakshmi Panchami Chaitra Navaratri Day 5 - April 6, 2022 Skandamata Panchami, Naag Puja, Skandamata Puja, Skanda Sashti Chaitra Navaratri Day 6 - April 7, 2022 Devi Katyayani Shashthi, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja Chaitra Navaratri Day 7 - April 8, 2022 Kaalaratri Saptami, Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja Chaitra Navaratri Day 8 - April 9, 2022 Mahagauri Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja Chaitra Navaratri Day 9 - April 10, 2022 Siddhidatri Navami, Rama Navami

We hope that this Chaitra Navratri celebration helps you to appease Goddess Shakti and seek her blessings for a calm, blessed & prosperous year ahead. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Chaitra Navaratri!

