Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day is celebrated on February 20 each year, marking the day in 1987 when it became the 24th state of India. Before gaining statehood, it was a Union Territory, known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), and was administered directly by the central government. Its transition to statehood was part of India’s broader efforts to integrate and develop the north-eastern region. To celebrate Arunachal Pradesh Day on February 20, we bring you Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2025 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. Share these Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day messages, quotes and greetings to celebrate the state formation day. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The region’s history is deeply tied to its indigenous tribes, diverse cultures, and strategic location bordering China, Bhutan, and Myanmar. The Indo-China War of 1962 highlighted its geopolitical importance, leading to increased infrastructure development. In 1972, NEFA was renamed Arunachal Pradesh and granted Union Territory status, eventually becoming a full-fledged state 15 years later. As you observe Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2025, share these Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2025 images, HD wallpapers, Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day messages, quotes and greetings. Is Taiwan a Country or Not? Is Arunachal Pradesh Part of India? Here's How Chinese DeepSeek AI Replies to Politically Sensitive Questions.

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day Images

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Arunachal Pradesh is known as the ”Land of the Rising Sun”, being the easternmost state of India. It is home to 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, each with its unique traditions, languages, and customs. Festivals like Losar, Dree, and Solung reflect the state’s rich cultural heritage. The state is also famous for its scenic beauty, with lush forests, high mountains, and famous monasteries like Tawang Monastery.

On Statehood Day, the government organises parades, cultural programs, and public addresses to celebrate the state’s progress. The day serves as a reminder of Arunachal Pradesh’s journey towards development, self-governance, and national integration while preserving its unique tribal identity.

