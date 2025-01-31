China's artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek claims to have developed an AI assistant with performance comparable to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. However, users on X (formerly Twitter) seem to disagree. Several netizens took to social media to show DeepSeek AI's replies to politically sensitive questions. A few users also said that China's DeepSeek AI is likely to be biased. One user said that Chinese DeepSeek AI did not answer when asked if Arunachal Pradesh was a part of India. It is also learned that DeepSeek refused to discuss or answer questions related to the Tiananmen Square massacre, India-China relations, and China-Taiwan ties, among other issues. To a question about Taiwan being a country or not, DeepSeek AI said that Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China's territory since ancient times. OpenAI DeepSeek Rivalry: ChatGPT-Maker Probing if Chinese Company Used Its Chatbot Data To Train AI Models Amid US-China Trade War.

