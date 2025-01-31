China's artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek claims to have developed an AI assistant with performance comparable to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. However, users on X (formerly Twitter) seem to disagree. Several netizens took to social media to show DeepSeek AI's replies to politically sensitive questions. A few users also said that China's DeepSeek AI is likely to be biased. One user said that Chinese DeepSeek AI did not answer when asked if Arunachal Pradesh was a part of India. It is also learned that DeepSeek refused to discuss or answer questions related to the Tiananmen Square massacre, India-China relations, and China-Taiwan ties, among other issues. To a question about Taiwan being a country or not, DeepSeek AI said that Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China's territory since ancient times. OpenAI DeepSeek Rivalry: ChatGPT-Maker Probing if Chinese Company Used Its Chatbot Data To Train AI Models Amid US-China Trade War.

Know if DeepSeek Is Biased or Not, Says X User

• If anyone is wondering if Deep-Seek is biased or not. If everything goes through Chinese Government or not. I'll help you decide: • Arunachal Pradesh which is Integral part of India and Indian state. But deep-seek doesn't want to answer that simple straight forward FACT… pic.twitter.com/o0IoBVeohi — Rishabh Jain (@RishabhJainx) January 31, 2025

'DeepSeek Is Way Too Confused About Arunachal Pradesh'

DeepSeek is way too confused about Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/EUFBuTgfPs — Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) January 27, 2025

Chat UI Is Hardcoded To Replace, Claims User

got ya! DeepSeek training dataset contains information about the Tiananmen Square massacre, but the chat UI is hardcoded to replace the answer every time the protest is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/CzkqGVGf4c — Michael Rumiantsau (@MicRum) January 27, 2025

