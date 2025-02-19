Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day is an annual event celebrated on February 20 to mark the formation of the northeastern state. On February 20, 1987, the erstwhile NEFA was declared as the 24th state of the Republic of India. Ever since then, this day has become a significant one in the history of the state. This year, Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 20. It was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) till 1972. On January 20, 1972, it gained the status of a Union Territory and was renamed Arunachal Pradesh. This year, Arunachal Pradesh is celebrating its 39th Statehood Day on February 20. Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day Messages: Share Wishes, Greetings, Images, Quotes, and Wallpapers To Celebrate the State Formation Day.

Arunachal Pradesh is popularly known as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’. The state is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and is recognised as a paradise on Earth. The capital of the state is Itanagar in Papum Pare district. Itanagar is named after ‘Ita fort’, meaning ‘fort of bricks’, built in the 14th Century AD. In this article, let’s know more about Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2025 Date

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 20.

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day Significance

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day is an annual celebration of the state’s enduring legacy and achievements over the years. The celebrations usually begin with official events organised by the state government, including flag hoisting, cultural performances, and parades showcasing the region’s diverse tribal heritage. Political leaders extend greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on this special occasion.

Apart from official ceremonies, this annual event is marked by vibrant cultural festivals and community gatherings. Traditional dance performances, music, and exhibitions featuring the unique crafts and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh are organised across different districts. Schools and educational institutions hold special programs to educate students about the state's history and cultural richness.

