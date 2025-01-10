The first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s consecration will be celebrated in Ayodhya this month. Several programmes and events will be conducted for the occasion. The annual Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol will be celebrated as Pratishtha Dwadashi. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025 will be celebrated from January 11–13 and not on January 22. Many saints will be taking part in the festival. Devotees too can offer their prayers and have darshan. There will also be bhajans, kirtans, and songs in praise of Ram Lalla. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: 50 Musical Instruments To Play ‘Mangal Dhvani’ for Two Hours in Ram Temple.

Pran Pratishtha First Anniversary on January 11 or 22?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will complete one year. The first anniversary will be celebrated on January 11, 2025. However, this raises the question that, according to the rules, shouldn’t the festival be on January 22? The celebration is based on the Hindu calendar, similar to how festivals like Diwali and Holi have different dates every year. Similarly, the Pran Pratishtha celebration is also scheduled accordingly. Ram Mandir Photos: Explainers on Temple's Architecture, Design and Artistry as a Fusion of Architecture and Heritage in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

As part of the festival rituals, offerings will be made to the fire god, and mantras will be chanted for about six hours daily during the three-day event. The Hanuman Chalisa and Vishnu Sahasranama will also be recited, along with the Beej Mantra of Lord Ram. Raag Seva will be presented before the Lord every day in the Ram Mandir.

