Grok Voice mode was recently released by Elon Musk's xAI for iOS and Android users who have SuperGrok subscriptions. Now, the company is planning to introduce a Grok Voice mode update to release on the platforms soon. Elon Musk's xAI added two voices - Ara (female) and Rex (male) with multilingual capabilities. The new Grok voice update may include personalities or other updates. Grok 3.5 Benchmark Results Leaked Ahead of Launch, Upcoming xAI Chatbot Outperforms Grok 3, Gemini 2.5 Pro and o3 With Higher Scores.

Grok Voice Mode New Update Launching Soon

A new update coming up soon. https://t.co/90bxRiClB5 — Ting Chen (@tingchenai) May 5, 2025

