Baisakhi or Vaisakhi marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is considered a significant harvest festival usually celebrated on April 13. Baisakhi 2023 will be commemorated on April 14, and this day is sure to be filled with various fun festivities across Punjab. While it is celebrated by one and all in Punjab, irrespective of religion, Sikhs also organise various religious gatherings worldwide to mark this day. The spirit of Baisakhi is often celebrated by sharing Happy Baisakhi greetings, Vaisakhi 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Baisakhi 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Happy Vaisakhi Facebook status pictures amongst family and friends online. Baisakhi 2023 Special Dishes: 5 Mouth-Watering Food Recipes To Prepare and Relish on Vaisakhi or Sikh New Year (Watch Videos).

The celebration of Vaisakhi is considered a significant event for the people of Punjab. But this day is also of religious significance for Sikhs across the world. Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi as the day of the formation of the Khalsa (the pure one). It is believed that on Vaisakhi in 1699, the tenth and last Sikh Guru - Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa, declaring the end of discrimination between higher and lower caste communities and declaring everyone to be equal. Later, the Guru tradition in Sikhism was put to an end, and people turned to the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal guide to Sikhism or the Holy Book of Sikhism.

The celebration of Baisakhi 2023 will be filled with various fun festivities as communities come together for community events and functions. Sikhs also organise Prabhatferis and organise langars as well. As we prepare to celebrate Vaisakhi 2023, here are some Happy Baisakhi greetings, Vaisakhi 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Baisakhi 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Vaisakhi Facebook photos that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Waheguru Bless You With Growth, Health and Peace on This Festival of Harvest. Happy Baisakhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Great Festival of Harvest. May God Bless You With the Best.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, I Wish You Happiness, Togetherness and Prosperity. May You Have a Great Year Ahead.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Prosperity and Joy Walk Right in Your Door Today. Happy Baisakhi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warmest Greetings on Baisakhi for You and Your Family. May the Joy of New Harvest Find the Way to You.

It is interesting to note that the celebration of Vaisakhi often coincides with the celebration of New Year in various other states across India. These festivities capture just the vastness and diversity encompassed in our nation, where the same days can hold various festivals, each with a different meaning and story. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and love-filled Baisakhi 2023!

