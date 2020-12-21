Reading books during the holidays by the side of crackling fire all cosied up in a thick-knit blanket while sipping on some hot cocoa with marshmallows... well, isn't that a beautiful picture painted?! But what is stopping you from doing that FR. This Christmas why not celebrate with a great book than having get-togethers? Reading a book is creating magic in the imaginations. It takes you to a different world, making you feel so good! Although, most people have given up books in paper and have switched to the digital mode of reading, there nothing that compares to the charm of good ol' paper books with a smell to die for. So this Christmas if you are looking for some of the best books to read, here are some the options:

Letters from Father Christmas

From English fantasy author J. R. R. Tolkien, this calligraphy picture book would make just as much sense if it were titled Letters from Father Tolkien. It's filled with letters Tolkien wrote to his children every year at Christmas—all told from the point of view of either Father Christmas or a talking polar bear, and accompanied by the most whimsical illustrations.

The Usual Santas

A group of crime-fiction writers, including Helene Tursten and Martin Limón, put pen to paper for a collection of short stories ranging from foreboding to heartwarming, but all centred on the immortal focal point of the holiday: Kris Kringle.

Winter Street

Winter Street is author Elin Hilderbrand’s introduction to the Quinn family. Patriarch Kelley Quinn runs the Winter Street Inn in Nantucket, where his family will gather for the holiday—it’s also the epicentre for a few shattering revelations (read: love triangles, secrets, and federal fraud).

The Valancourt Book of Victorian Christmas Ghost Stories

Edited by Tara Moore, who precedes each spooky tale with a letter to its author (one of whom is Sherlock Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle), The Valancourt Book has compiled 13 ghost stories from 19th-century, Victorian-era periodicals into one absorbing tome

Starry Night

In what reads like a Hallmark Christmas movie, Debbie Macomber writes about a columnist who makes a deal with her editor: If she can score the publication an interview with the recluse author of a best-selling surviving-in-the-wild memoir, then she will get to write the savvier news stories she wants to cover.

The Gift of the Magi

This heart-warming story is of a poor young couple and their challenge to buy a Christmas gift for their spouse to show how much they loved and cared for each other.

What Christmas is as We Grow Older

By Charles Dickens Charles Dickens essay about what we should remember about the Christmas spirit and the holiday season as we grow-up. The essay is a must-read for everyone.

While it may seem like the pandemic is over, you must know that the numbers of coronavirus patients are still high in many areas. You might want to stay at home and catch up on reading.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).