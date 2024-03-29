Bhalachandra Sankashti 2024 will be celebrated on March 28. This commemoration focuses on celebrating Lord Ganesha - also known as Bhalachandra. Marked on the Chaturthi Tithi in the Hindu month of Phalgun, Bhalachandra Sankashti is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Ganpati. Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated every month and signifies various parts of the life and story of Lord Ganesha. On the occasion of Bhalachandra Sankashti, people are sure to observe the stringent Sankashti fast, make delicious delicacies for Lord Bhalachandra and visit Ganpati temples across the country. As we prepare to celebrate Bhalachandra Sankashti 2024, here is everything you need to know about his day, how to celebrate Bhalachandra Sankashti 2024 and more. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Sankashti Chaturthi With WhatsApp Messages, Pics and Greetings.

When is Bhalachandra Sankashti 2024?

Bhalachandra Sankashti is marked on the Sankashti Chaturthi tithi in the Hindu month of Phalguna. The Chaturthi Tithi for Bhalachandra Sankashti begins at 06.65 pm on March 28, 2024, and will continue until 08.80 pm on March 29, 2024. The most important aspect of celebrating Sankashti and observing the Sankashti Vratham is the time of moonrise — when the fast can be broken. Moonrise time for Bhalachandra Sankashti 2024 is 09.24 pm.

Significance of Bhalachandra Sankashti

Sankashti Chaturthi is a holy day in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar dedicated to the Hindu god Ganesha. Marked on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in every Hindu month, the celebration of Sankashti is believed to help ease one’s worries and woes and appease Lord Ganesha. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes & Ganpati Images: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Greetings and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

Devotees often observe the Sankashti Vrat to seek Lord Ganpati’s blessings and the hope that the Vignahartha will reduce their troubles and hardships. Balachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is also celebrated with the same motto in mind. People also perform special pujas and aartis on this occasion.

Preparing the signature modaks, ladoos, and other delicacies that Lord Ganesha likes is a common practice on this day. We hope that Balachandra Sankashti 2024 brings you and your family all the love, light and happiness.

