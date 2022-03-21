Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the month of Chaitra according to the Purnimant calendar and in Phalguna month according to the Amanta calendar. Sankashti Chaturthi March 2022 will be observed on Monday, March 21. Devotees observe a fast on this day to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha and a life free of hurdles. As you worship Lord Ganesha and celebrate the Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, we at LatestLY, have curate messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day through WhatsApp status, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Devotees who observe fast wake up early and wear fresh clothes after bathing. They have vrat recipes or fruits and restrict the consumption of rice, wheat and pulses completely on this day. They meditate and invoke Lord Ganesh to accept the humble offering. Here are beautiful Lord Ganesha messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi To You And Your Family. May Lord Ganesha Keeps Enlightening Our Lives With Happiness, Peace And Success.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May The Blessings Of Balachandra Maha Ganapati Be With You And Your Family Forever. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending You Warm Greetings On The Auspicious Occasion Of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2022.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi. May Ganpati Bappa Give You A Rainbow For Every Storm And a Smile For Every Tear.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Wishing You And Your Dear Family Members A Prosperous And Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2022.

In the evening, the devotees take a bath again before the puja and meditate. Lord Ganesha is offered fresh pieces of cloth, Janeyu, akshat, kumkum, chandan, haldi, flowers, durva grass, dhoop and incense sticks. Red hibiscus flowers are Lord Ganesha’s favourite and many keep them for the offerings as well. Here are WhatsApp messages, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your friends and family on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2022 07:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).