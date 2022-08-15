Bol Choth or Bahula Chaturthi is observed on the Krishna Chaturthi during the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. This year Bol Choth or Bahula Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, August 15. Bol Choth is majorly celebrated in Gujarat. It falls on a day before the Nag Pancham. It is mainly observed for the welfare of cows and calves. In other states, specifically in Madhya Pradesh, it is also known by the name of Bahula Chaturthi. As you celebrate Bol Choth 2022 or Bahula Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLy, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

On this day, people observe a day-long fast. In the evening, they worship cows and calves. The people who fast on this day strictly abstain from consuming milk and milk-made products. It is believed that people who fast on this day and worship cows and calves are blessed with offspring, wealth and prosperity. People send messages to all their relatives on this day to send their wishes. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Bol Choth 2022 and Bahula Chaturthi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bol Choth is of great importance to the farming community and is observed by all the members of the family. On this day, the animals are thoroughly cleaned and special food is offered to them. People listen to the Bol Chot Vrat Katha which narrates how a cow was spared by a lion and worshipped for its divine qualities. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on the occasion of Bol Coth and Bahula Chaturthi.

