Buddha Purnima, Buddha Jayanti or Vesak Day, is a Buddhist festival celebrating the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This year Buddha Purnima falls on Friday, May 5. Buddha Purnima is celebrated in most of East Asia and South Asia, commemorating Prince Siddharth Gautama's birth, later known as Gautam Buddha. The exact date of Buddha's birthday is based on the Asian lunisolar calendar and is generally celebrated in the Baisakh month of the Buddhist calendar and Bikram Samvat Hindu calendar. As you observe Buddha Purnima 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of quotes and sayings to wish family and friends on this day.

There are different dates depending on different regions for celebrating Buddha's birthday. In India and Nepal, where historical Buddha is believed to have lived, it falls on the Buddhist calendar's full moon day of the Vaisakh month. In China, Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines, it is commemorated on the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. The date varies yearly, but in the Gregorian calendar, it is always celebrated in April or May and might fall in June in leap years. Here's a bunch of Buddha Purnima 2023 quotes and greetings to celebrate the special festival.

Buddha Jayanti 2023 Quotes and Greetings

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

Buddha Jayanti 2023 Quotes and Greetings

Happy Vesak (File Image)

Buddha Jayanti 2023 Quotes and Greetings

Buddha Purnima Quotes (File Image)

Buddha Jayanti 2023 Quotes and Greetings

Buddha Purnima Quotes (File Image)

Buddha Jayanti 2023 Quotes and Greetings

Buddha Purnima Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

In India, Dr B R Ambedkar initiated a public holiday on Buddha Purnima. Major celebrations for the day take place in Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bodhgaya, Lahaul and Spiti districts, various parts of North Bengal like Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Kurseong and in Maharashtra, along with other regions of the country. Wishing everyone a Happy Buddha Purnima 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).