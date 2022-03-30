Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022! Chaitra month is considered to be the first month of Hinduism and it sees Maa Durga is worshiped. This year Chaitra Navratri starts on Saturday, April 2 and ends on Monday, April 11. Ghat, aka Kalash establishment, is done on the Chaitra Pratipada date and is worshipped for the entire nine-night festival. This time the auspicious time of Ghatasthapana on Chaitra Navratri is said to be from 6.10 am to 8.29 minutes in the morning, in such a situation, the auspicious time of Ghatasthapana will last up to two hours and 18 minutes. Every year Maa Durga is said to visit Earth on a particular method or vehicle, this year it will be a horse. This time Navratri is ending on Monday and in this sense, Maa Durga leaves on a buffalo ride. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Bhog List for Nine Days: List of Food Offered to Navdurga, the Nine Avatars of Maa Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Ghatasthapana Date & Shubh Muhurat

Kalash is considered to be the form of Lord Vishnu. All the deities are invoked while setting up the Kalash. Among these deities, worship and aarti of Ganesh ji and Maa Durga have special significance. On 02 April 2022, the Muhurta for setting up the Kalash will be from 06.10 am to 08.29 am. This year, the auspicious time will be available only for 02 hours 19 minutes. Therefore, the Kalash should be established in this Muhurta itself. If the Kalash is not established at this time, then the Kalash can be established in Abhijit Muhurta as well. Abhijit Muhurta will be from 12:08 pm to 12:50 pm on April 2. The establishment of Kalash can be done in this Abhijit Muhurta in only 42 minutes. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Schedule: Know Start & End Dates, Nine Forms of Durga, Puja Vidhi & Other Important Rituals of Vasanta Navaratri.

How To Perform Ghatasthapana (Puja Vidhi):

Kalash installation is done on the first day of Navratri.

Earthen pots (Kalash), soil or sand brought from the holy place, Gangajal, areca nut, rice, coconut, red thread, red cloth, mango or Ashoka leaves, and flowers are definitely needed for setting up the Kalash.

Before setting up the Kalash, clean the temple of your house thoroughly and spread a red cloth.

Now put some rice on this cloth.

Sow barley in a wide earthen pot.

Now place an urn filled with water in it.

Tie Kalava on the Kalash.

Also put betel nut, a coin and akshat in the urn.

Keep five leaves of mango or Ashoka in the Kalash.

Place a coconut wrapped in red chunri on top of the Kalash.

Now pray for Maa Durga and start worship.

Maa Durga is bringing her blessings on the devotees with many auspicious yogas(auspicious times) this year. Of these, Ravi Yoga, Sarvansh Siddhi Yoga, Shubh Yoga etc. are being formed. In auspicious yoga, positivity and happiness are obtained in every work and inauspicious effects are destroyed. During Navratri, the Ghatasthapana should be done in the north or east direction of the house, in this way, happiness and prosperity reside in the house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).