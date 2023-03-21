Happy Chaitra Navratri! Chaitra Navratri festival is considered very important in Hinduism. Two Navratri festivals are celebrated every year, one in the month of Chaitra and the other in the month of Sharadiya. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri starts on 22 March 2023 and will end on 30 March 2023. This year a very auspicious coincidence is being created on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, in which Maa Durga is said to be visiting the homes of her devotees. Every year Chaitra Navratri starts from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. In these 9 days of Navratri, 9 major forms of Maa Durga are initially worshipped. Ghatasthapana time and auspicious moments are adhered to during this period. Here's a collection of the latest Chaitra Navratri 2023 greetings, Chaitra Navratri images, Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023 wishes, Navratri 2023 WhatsApp messages, and more. Chaitra Navratri 2023: Know 9 Colours Dedicated to Different Avatars of Goddess Durga Worshipped During the Nine-Day Festival.

On the day of Ashtami, the family goddess is worshipped, and devotees offer Red Chunar to the Goddess on this day. This gives the boon of unbroken good fortune; there is also a law for worshipping little girls on Ashtami. On this day, presence of the ingredients of Suhag to the Suhagin is important. According to religious belief, on this day, after worshipping Kul Devi, 9 girls are worshipped and fed.

These 9 girls should be worshipped, considering them as the form of Maa Durga. Take blessings by giving them some gifts after the meal. It is believed that 9 days of worship of Goddess Durga is considered incomplete without Kanya Pujan. Yagya and Havan are also performed in homes on this day. It is believed that the worship of 9 days of Navratri becomes successful only after the Havan. On the other hand, some people also observe the Navratri fast on this day after the evening worship. We bring you a collection of Chaitra Navratri 2023 wishes, Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023 messages, Chaitra Navratri 2023 greetings, Navdurga images, Goddess Durga HD wallpapers, SMS, Navratri wishes for family and friends.

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Very Happy Chaitra Navratri. I Hope You Have the Best Pooja and Celebrations in Life This Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Pray That This Navratri, Maa Durga, Bestows Upon You and Your Family, All Nine Forms of Her Blessings. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Nine Days and Nine Nights of Navratri Bring Your Good Health and Fortune. Wishing You a Very Happy Chaitra Navratri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Great Goddess Maa Durga Provide You With The Strength, Wisdom, and Courage To Overcome All Obstacles in Life. Have an Auspicious Chaitra Navratri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Energy of the Universe Bless You in All Her Nine Forms. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

This time Chaitra Navratri festival starts with very auspicious yoga. Chaitra Pratipada Tithi is starting in Brahma Yoga. Along with this, Shukla Yoga will also be formed. On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, i.e. Pratipada Tithi, Brahma Yoga will start at 9:18 in the morning and continue till March 23. And before this, starting from 12.42 am on March 21, Shukla Yoga will remain till March 22. Then after Brahma Yoga, Indra Yoga is also going to be formed. These yogas have been considered very auspicious in religious astrology. Worship-recitation and remedies done during this time will give very auspicious results. Wishing you all a very Happy Chaitra Navratri!

