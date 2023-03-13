As the name suggests, Chaitra Navratri is the nine-day celebration of Navratri during the Hindu month of Chaitra. Navaratri is the nine-day festival commemorating the nine different forms of Goddess Shakti. Chaitra Navratri is the first Navratri observed in the New Year, which marks the beginning of Spring. As we enter New Year 2023, we must know Chaitra Navratri 2023 dates and timing and how to celebrate it. Chaitra Navaratri 2023 will be observed from March 22 to March 31. Here is everything you need to know about Chaitra Navratri, its significance and more.

When Is Chaitra Navaratri 2023?

Chaitra Navaratri is observed from the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Since Chaitra is the first month of the year in this calendar, Chaitra Navaratri will be celebrated on the first nine days of the month. Chaitra Navratri 2023 will be celebrated from March 22 to March 31, an important affair for people nationwide. Chaitra Navaratri is observed for various reasons. Hindu mythology states that Chaitra Navratri signifies the creation of the universe and the beginning of the world ​​and beings. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Dates Full Calendar

Date Day Festival Significance/Observance March 22, 2023 Wednesday Navaratri Day 1 (Pratipada) Ghatasthapana & Shailputri Puja March 23, 2023 Thursday Navaratri Day 2 (Dwitiya) Sindhara Puja/Brahmacharini Puja March 24, 2023 Friday Navaratri Day 3 (Tritiya) Gauri Puja March 25, 2023 Saturday Navaratri Day 4 (Chaturthi) Kushmanda Puja March 26, 2023 Sunday Navaratri Day 5 (Panchami) Naag Puja/Skandamata Puja March 27, 2023 Monday Navaratri Day 6 (Sashti) Katyayani Puja/Yamuna Chhath March 28, 2023 Tuesday Navaratri Day 7 (Saptami) Maha Saptami/Kalaratri Puja March 29, 2023 Wednesday Navaratri Day 8 (Ashtami) Durga Ashtami March 30, 2023 Thursday Navaratri Day 9 (Navami) Rama Navami March 31, 2023 Friday Navaratri Day 10 (Dashami) Chaitra Navratri Parana (Breaking of Fast)

It is important to note that four Navaratris are commemorated every year. Each one marks the beginning of a new season. Chaitra Navaratri is the second most important Navaratri observed by devotees across the country. Many follow the stringent Navaratri Puja during Chaitra Navratri as well. The fast begins on Pratipada, the first day of Navaratri and is only broken after the Navami Tithi ends. Sharada Navaratri, which marks the beginning of winter, is believed to be the more important Navaratri of the year. We hope Chaitra Navaratri 2023 fills your life with all prosperity and good luck!

