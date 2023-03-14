Chaitra Navratri 2023 will be celebrated from March 22 to March 30. Chaitra Navaratri is known to be the second most important Navratri celebration, after Sharad Navratri, and celebrates the beginning of the summer/spring season. This nine-day festival is dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti. It is celebrated with special fervour and enthusiasm by people in North India. In addition to observing stringent fasts and doing various poojas to appease the different avatars of Goddess Shakti, people often celebrate Navratri by dressing up in the colours of Navratri. As we prepare to welcome Chaitra Navratri 2023, people are sure to look for the Chaitra Navratri Colours List along with the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti that are revered on these days.

It is important to note that the Navratri colours are believed to be a representation of the different forms of Goddess Shakti that are revered each day and often correspond to the characteristics or stories associated with these avatars. The colours are also believed to be deciphered based on the day that Navaratri begins. Even though it is most popular for people to wear Navratri colours during Sharad Navratri, many have also started following this for Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri Bhog List for Nine Days: List of Food Offered to Navdurga, the Nine Avatars of Maa Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Colors List:

Chaitra Navratri Day Date Goddess Chaitra Navratri 2023 Colours Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 1 March 22, 2023 Goddess Shailputri Royal Blue Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2 March 23, 2023 Goddess Brahmacharini Yellow Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 3 March 24, 2023 Goddess Chandraghanta Green Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 4 March 25, 2023 Goddess Kushmanda Grey Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5 March 26, 2023 Goddess Skandamata Orange Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 6 March 27, 2023 Goddess Katyayani White Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 7 March 28, 2023 Goddess Kalaratri Red Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8 March 29, 2023 Goddess Mahagauri Sky Blue Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 9 March 30, 2023 Goddess Siddhidatri Pink

We hope that these colours add to your festivity of Chaitra Navratri 2023 and the festival fills your life with all the love, light and happiness. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023!

