Chaitra Navratri is the nine-day celebration of Navratri during the Hindu month of Chaitra when Maa Durga is worshipped. Chaitra Navratri is the first Navratri observed in the New Year, marking the beginning of Spring. The festival is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar Chaitra Maas to worship Navdurga, the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This year, Chaitra Navaratri 2023 will be observed from March 22 to March 31. Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana, is one of the most significant rituals that is followed by people of the Hindu community during Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days of the festivity of Navratri. During the nine-day festival, nine different forms of Goddess Shakti are celebrated. Scroll down to learn more about Chaitra Navratri 2023 dates and timing, Shubh muhurat and how to celebrate the auspicious festival.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023 Date

Chaitra Navratri 2023 will be celebrated from March 22 to March 31, 2023.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The most auspicious or Shubh time to do Ghatasthapana is the first one-third of the day during Pratipada. This time the auspicious time of Ghatasthapana on Chaitra Navratri is said to be from 6.22 am to 7.53 am. The auspicious time of Ghatasthapana will last up to 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi:

On the day of Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana, Kalash installation is done. This is on the first day of Navratri, which will be marked on March 22. The Kalash is set up with Gangajal, areca nut, rice, coconut, red thread, red cloth, mango or Ashoka leaves, and flowers. Devotees should note that they should clean the temple before installing the Kalash. After this, devotees should place an urn filled with water in it and tie Kalava on the Kalash. Keep a betel nut, a coin and an Akshat should be kept in the urn, along with five leaves of mango or Ashoka in the Kalash and offer prayers to Maa Durga. Chaitra Navratri 2023 Dos and Don'ts: Things You Should Keep in Mind During the 9-Night Festival for Goddess Durga.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

The festival of Navratri holds special significance in the Hindu community. It is believed that devotees who worship all the nine different forms of Maa Durga on the nine days of Navratri fulfil all the wishes of the devotees. On the nine days of Navratri, nine different forms of Maa Durga, Maa Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Durga comes to Earth and stays for nine days on Navratri. Devotees worship the Goddess and please her with their prayers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).