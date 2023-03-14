In India, the nine-night Navratri festival, which honours Goddess Durga, is extensively observed. The Sanskrit words Nav and Ratri, which translate to "nine nights," are the origin of the name Navratri. The two most significant Navratris are Chaitra Navratri (March–April) and Sharad Navratri (September). Over the course of Navratri's nine days, worship is offered to Goddess Durga's nine forms. During the auspicious festival of Navratri, people fast for nine days and pay homage to the deity. For all Hindus, the holiday has great significance. Therefore, during the nine days of wealth and fortune, those who fast and pray to the deity must follow some strict rules. Chaitra Navratri 2023 Start and End Dates: Know Ghatasthapana Timing, Shubh Muhurat and the Significance of the 9-Day Festival Celebrating Nine Forms of Goddess Shakti.

Chaitra Navratri Don'ts

Avoid drinking booze. The Hindu religion forbids drinking alcohol during any religious ceremony or celebration, including Navratri

During Navratri, those who are fasting should refrain from getting their hair trimmed or shaving.

During these nine days, devotees should abstain from cutting their nails.

As tamasic foods, onions and garlic have the potential to be harmful to the body or psyche. One needs to eat a sattvic diet in order to remain focused for the nine days.

During this festival, people should abstain from all non-vegetarian foods, with the exception of garlic, onion, grains, and salt.

Eat less fried meals. Since eating fried food during these nine days of celebration undermines the goal of purification of the body and soul, it is best to avoid doing so.

Chaitra Navratri Dos

The themes of Navratri are spiritual consciousness, self-realization, self-control, and discipline. Therefore, doing contrition or penance is crucial.

During the Navratri celebration, Goddess Durga is worshipped nine times. As a result, the festival should show respect for the women nearby.

It is believed that conducting puja rituals during Navratri after a morning bath will bring good luck.

Always hold the Goddess "Akhand Jyot". Get a nightlong one if you can't keep Akhand Jyot.

Use rock salt instead of normal, refined salt.

Follow the Navratri colour plan.

The Vasanta navratri is another name for Chaitra Navratri. The first day of the Hindu calender, it typically occurs in the months of March or April. Northern India celebrates this grand nine-day holiday with great fervour. This Navratri is observed between March and April during the shukla paksha of the chaitra masa (hindu calender month). The first day of this navratri is observed as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and as Navreh in Kashmir.

