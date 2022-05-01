Chand Raat is the last day of Ramadan when families and friends gather in an open area to spot the new moon. This year Chand Raat 2022 will be observed on Monday, May 2 in India. The following day is celebrated as Eid al-Fitr, i.e., Eid 2022 falls on Tuesday, May 2. As we inch near the joyous occasion, here's a collection of Chand Raat Mubarak 2022 images, Chaand Raat Mubarak status, Happy Chand Raat 2022 greetings, Eid Mubarak images, Eid al-Fitr 2022 greetings, Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2022 wishes, HD wallpapers, wishes, FB status, Insta captions and SMS to share with family, friends, colleagues, relatives and every loved one. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2022 Greetings & Messages: Share HD Images, WhatsApp Status, DP, Facebook Quotes, Shayaris and SMS With Family and Friends!

The sighting of the new moon on the last day of Ramadan signals the arrival of Shawwal month of the Islamic calendar and the day of Eid. Once the moon is sighted, people greet each other by saying, Chand Raat Mubarak or Eid Mubarak. As you celebrate Chand Raat 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, and GIFs, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Know the Date of Eid ul-Fitr Celebration, Rituals and Significance of the Night of the New Moon

On this day, markets remain open late at night and city streets have a festive look. The Chand Raat is celebrated with great enthusiasm and passion by all Muslims worldwide. Girls and women decorate their hands with mehndi and people prepare desserts for the next day of Eid and do the last rounds of shopping. Here are beautiful messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Chand Raat 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Joyous Occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr, May Allah Bless You With Happiness And Grace Your Home With Warmth and Peace. Chand Raat Mubarak and EID MUBARAK!”

Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “O, Allah! Let the Crescent Moon Appear Over Us With Security and Imaan: O Moon! My Creator and Your Creator Is Allah” Chand Raat Mubarak

Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chupke Se Chand Ki Roshni Choo Jaye Aap Ko Dhire Se Yeh Hawa Kuch Keh Jaye Aap Ko, Dil Se Jo Chahte Ho Mang Lo Rab Se Hum Dua Karenge Ke Woh Mil Jaye Aap Ko, Chand Raat Mubarak!

Chand Raat 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Banke Aaye, Din Ka Ujala Shyam Ban Ke Aaye; Kabhi Na Door Ho Apke Chehre Se Muskurahat Har Din Aise Mehmaan Ban Ke Aye. Chand Raat Mubarak Ho!

Chand Raat means moon night. It is derived from the Sanskrit word "Chandra" meaning moon and "ratri" meaning night. It is the last day of the month-long dawn to sunset fasting period of Ramadan and people get together to get the first glimpse of the new moon. Here are heart-warming messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Chand Raat Mubarak everyone!

