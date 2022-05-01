Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of fasting of Ramadan. It is a prominent festival in the Islamic Religion and is celebrated with a lot of joy and grandeur by Muslim Communities around the world. Eid al-Fitr marks the completion of Ramadan and is a reminder of perseverance, self-control and total devotion to Allah. The date of Islamic festivals depends on the moonsighting, and Eid begins with the appearance of the first crescent moon after the sighting of the sunset on the 29th Day of the previous Lunar month. If the moon is not sighted, it is celebrated the next day. Eid al-Fitr 2022 will begin in India on the 2nd of May and culminate on the 3rd of May. When Is Eid ul-Fitr 2022 in India? Know Date, Moon Sighting Time, Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Festival.

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the completion of Ramadan and is a reminder of perseverance, self-control and total devotion to Allah. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by offering prayers in the Mosque, asking for forgiveness from loved ones for all the misdeeds. Eid al-Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid or sweet eid because people consume alot of sweet treats at the Eid al-Fitr feast. To mark the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2022, here is a collection of Eid al-Fitr 2022 Wishes, Eid al-Fitr 2022 HD Greetings, Eid al-Fitr 2022 Wallpapers And Eid al-Fitr 2022 WhatsApp Messages. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Food Recipes: From Mutton Yakhni Pulao to Ande Ka Mesub, 5 Delicacies To Make Your Eid Special (Watch Videos).

Wishes For Eid al-Fitr 2022

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads May This Special Day Bring Peace, Joy, Happiness, and Prosperity to Everyone. Wishing You a Very, Very Happy Eid al-Fitr.

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

HD Greeting Reads May Allah Has Mercy on Us and Forgives Us for All Our Past Wrong Doings. May He Help Us Be Better Human Beings. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak!

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak! May the Blessings of Allah Be With You and Your Family Forever and Always

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads Sending Love and Warm Greetings of Eid ul-Fir to You and Your Loved Ones. May Your Feast Be Abundant This Eid!

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads May the Year Ahead Be Fruitful and Happy for Your Home, Your Family and Especially for You. Eid Mubarak.

People celebrate Eid al-Fitr by offering prayers in the Mosque. People wear new clothes, give each other gifts and host Eid feasts with unique dishes and treats. People also donate food and clothes to those in need.

