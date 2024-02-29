The death anniversary of Chandra Shekhar Azad, one of India's most revered freedom fighters, is observed every year on February 27. Azad was a prominent figure in the Indian independence movement, known for his fierce commitment to the cause of freedom from British colonial rule. He played a crucial role in several acts of resistance against the British authorities and inspired many with his courage and determination. On his death anniversary, people across India honour his contributions to India's struggle for independence. As Chandra Shekhar Azad's death anniversary 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Indian revolutionary. Chandra Shekhar Azad Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the Pre-Independence Revolutionary.

Chandra Shekhar Azad Death Anniversary Date

Chandra Shekhar Azad Death Anniversary will be observed on Tuesday, February 27/

Interesting facts about Chandra Shekhar Azad:

Chandra Shekhar Azad was deeply influenced by the nationalist fervour of the time and became involved in revolutionary activities from a young age. He was particularly inspired by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 and the non-cooperation movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. Azad adopted the name Azad, meaning ‘free’ in Urdu, to symbolize his resolve to liberate India from British rule. Azad was associated with various revolutionary organizations, including the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA), later renamed the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). He worked closely with other revolutionaries such as Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Rajguru. Azad was known for his bravery, strategic thinking, and commitment to the cause of India's freedom. He was involved in several acts of resistance against British rule, including the Kakori Conspiracy of 1925, where revolutionaries looted a train carrying government funds. One of Azad's most famous confrontations with the British authorities occurred on February 27, 1931, in Alfred Park (now renamed Chandra Shekhar Azad Park) in Allahabad, where he engaged in a gun battle with the police to avoid capture. Rather than surrendering, Azad chose to die fighting. He shot himself, keeping his pledge of never being captured alive.

Chandra Shekhar Azad's death anniversary on February 27 is observed with reverence across India. He is remembered as a fearless patriot who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

