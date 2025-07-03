The auspicious period of Chaturmas is almost here. During this time, devotees keep fasts and engage in religious and spiritual practices. This period is very important for the Hindus. Chaturmas, also known as Chatur Masam or Chatur Maas Vrat, lasts for four months and it is believed that during this time, Lord Vishnu is believed to be in his Yogic sleep (Yoganidra) and Lord Shiva takes over the responsibility of the universe. Chaturmas is observed from the Shayani Ekadashi and Dev Uthani Ekadashi, coinciding with the months of Shravan, Bhadrapad, Ashwin and Kartik in the Hindu calendar. So, when does the holy period begin? Let us understand Chaturmas 2025 start and end dates, dos and don’ts and significance of this holy period.

Chaturmas 2025 Start and End Dates

Chaturmas 2025 begins on July 6 with Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat. This period lasts for four months and will end on November 1 with Dev Uthani Ekadashi. The Chaturmas is considered very auspicious for religious scholars, saints and yogis. It is a period of chanting, penance and meditation.

What Is Chaturmas? Significance of the Four Months

Chaturmas includes the four months in the Hindu calendar—Sawan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Kartik. According to the Hindu calendar, each year on Dev Shayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes to rest and wakes up, four months later on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This four-month resting period is called Chaturmas. It is believed that no auspicious activities such as weddings, engagements or hair ceremonies are done during Chaturmas, and it is a good time for prayers and other spiritual activities. It is also believed that during Lord Vishnu’s Yoganidra, Lord Shiva oversees the universe.

Chaturmas Dos and Don’ts

During the four months of Chaturmas, it is important to wake up before sunrise each day, take a bath and pray to Lord Vishnu. Since, it begins with the month of Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is significant to worship Shiva and also listen to Satyanarayan Katha.

Observing fasts and worshipping during this time is considered very auspicious. It is believed that reciting Vishnu Sahasranama and Shiv Chalisa, devotees’ wishes are granted and they receive utmost blessings of Shiva and Vishnu.

Donations during the months are also recommended for people to follow and seek blessings.

Aside from worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Mahadev, you can also worship Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Radha Krishna.

It is recommended not to hold special events like weddings, hair-cut ceremonies, or housewarming parties. Also, avoid eating green leafy vegetables, pulses, and any tamasic food like garlic, onions, meat, or fish.

Avoid drinking alcohol or consuming foods like oil, brinjal, honey or jaggery during these months.

Do not cut your beard or moustache during Chaturmas.

Avoid doing anything that could cause harm or sadness to others during Chaturmas or in life.

The four-month period of Chaturmas is very important for religious scholars, saints, and yogis. During Chaturmas, they often stay in one place to perform chanting, penance, and meditation.

