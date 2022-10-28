Chhath Puja or Chhath Ka Mahaparv is an ancient Hindu festival native to the Indian subcontinent, especially in the Indian states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. According to the Gregorian calendar, the four-day festival Chhath 2022 begins on October 28 with Nahay Khay followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya. And like any festival, devotional songs (bhakti geet) play an integral part in Chhath Puja. Especially, folk Bhojpuri songs by renowned singer Sharda Sinha are a must-play during the festivities. The songs are mostly dedicated to Dinanath and Chhathi Maiya, the main deities of the festival.

Chhathi Maiya is the sixth form of Devi Prakriti and Lord Surya’s sister is worshipped as the goddess of the festival. It is the sixth day of the lunar month Kartika of the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated six days after Diwali and the rituals are observed for four days. The people of Bihar celebrate Chhath Puja with great zeal and enthusiasm. Bhojpuri songs related to Chhath are played everywhere in Bihar during this time. As you celebrate Chhath Puja 2022, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of the most famous songs by Sharda Sinha that you can listen to and get into the mood for the celebrations.

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

This is one of the most trending songs on youtube during the Chhath Puja festival. It is played on almost every ghat and it beautifully conveys the importance of the Chhath festival.

Kelwa ke Paat Par

The melodious voice of Sharda Sinha beautifully explains the importance and celebrations of Chhath Puja. This lovely track is played throughout the four days when the rituals of Chhath are observed in Bihar.

Ho Deenanath

"Ho Deenanath" is another beautiful song by Sharda Sinha and is a favourite for many during the festive time. Chhath is one of the most important festivals of Bihar and this song is perfect to express a joyful mood during the rituals performed on Chhath.

Chhath is one of the most eco-friendly religious festivals in the world as claimed by the environmentalist. Along with Bihar, the festival is also celebrated by hundreds of thousands of people in Mumbai. Wishing everyone a Happy Chhath 2022!

