Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for bestowing the bounties of life on earth. The four-day-long Chhath Puja is the biggest festival of Bihar. It is also observed in Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. This year, Chhath Puja 2021 will fall on November 10 and 11. However, the celebrations kick off with Nahay Khay on November 8, Monday. To observe Chhath Puja 2021 Nahay Khay, we bring you a collection of Happy Nahay Khay 2021 greetings, Chhath Puja 2021 Nahay Khay images, Happy Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 wishes, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, and more. Chhath Puja 2021 Best Bhojpuri and Maithili Devotional Songs.

Chhath Puja is observed six days after Diwali and falls on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Chhath Puja 2021 starts with Nahay Khay on November 8, followed by Kharna on November 9, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya on November 10 and 11, respectively. Biharis living in the state or outside are excited about this festival. And like any festival, they too love to exchange festive greetings, wishes and messages. We at LatestLY bring you a collection of Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 messages, Happy Chhath Puja 2021 greetings, Chhath Puja Nahay Khay wishes and images that you can send through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and SMS to wish your near and dear ones on this day.

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 Greetings

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 (File Image)

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 Wishes

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 (File Image)

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 Messages

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 (File Image)

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 Wallpapers

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 (File Image)

Chhati Maya is the Goddess of the festival and is believed to provide strength and support to the poor. The rituals of the festival are observed for four days which include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long periods and offering prasad and arghya to setting and rising sun. Women fast for 36 hours and worship Chhat Maya and Surya. Observing this auspicious festival of celebrations, here are WhatsApp stickers, HD Wallpapers, GIF images and SMS that you can send and wish your friends and family.

A special offering called Thekua is kept as prasad during the festival. It is also known as Khajuria or Thikari and is a dry sweet from the Indian subcontinent. It is used as a sweet snack for centuries in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal. People distribute this prasad to the neighbours and friends as they wish them Happy Chhat Puja. You can also wish your distant relatives by sending them beautiful GIF Images and HD wallpapers from our collection.

Wishing everyone a Happy Chhat Puja 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2021 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).