Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of the bravest heroes known in the country’s history ever. His valour continues to inspire generations. April 3 marks the death anniversary of the great Maratha King. Shivaji Maharaj breathed his last on this day in 1680, and every year, individuals remember him on his Punya tithi. This year’s is the 341st Punya tithi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. To honour the day, here we bring you Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2021 HD images and messages. These Shivaji quotes, photos, and sayings can be sent through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that can be download online.

Chhatrapati Shivaji’s legacy varies by observer and time, but his courageous tales continue to inspire us. One of the first Indian emperors to establish a navy, Shivaji also had an army of around 10,000 soldiers. His sayings and powerful quotes evoke all kinds of emotions in an individual. To honour his 341st Punya Tithi, people can send across Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj HD images, messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook quotes and Telegram photos. Because of the pandemic, Shivaji’s death anniversary will be observed in a restricted way, and sending digital messages seems more perfect.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Never Bend Your Head Always Hold It High." – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Freedom Is a Boon, Which Everyone Has the Right to Receive."– Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Do Not Think of the Enemy as Weak, Then Do Not Be Too Scared to Feel Too Strong."– Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Self-confidence Provides Strength and Power Impart Knowledge. Knowledge Provides Stability and Stability Leads to Victory." – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

